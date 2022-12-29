11-y-o pens motivational book for kids and adults

Eleven-year-old Gianna Hylton is hoping to help inspire others to utilise their God-given talents through her motivational book, Learn to Use Your Wings: The Power to Soar Lives Within You. Through her own distinctive writing techniques, Gianna’s...

Eleven-year-old Gianna Hylton is hoping to help inspire others to utilise their God-given talents through her motivational book, Learn to Use Your Wings: The Power to Soar Lives Within You.

Through her own distinctive writing techniques, Gianna’s book serves as a guide for enabling both children and adults to find and grow their talents, taking the reader on a compelling journey of empowerment by drawing on biblical examples of children who made a difference in society.

Additionally, readers are implored to gain the self-assurance they will need to use these gifts for the good of others and to find joy in doing so.

The grade six student at St Catherine Preparatory School also mentions her own journey of learning to use her ‘wings’ and to navigate through life.

The young author’s mother, Megan Hylton, assisted her with the process of making the book reality. She has also published her own book, titled Directing Your Arrows: A Strategic Approach to Successful Parenting.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In an interview with The Gleaner on Wednesday, Hylton explained how a discussion that took place at the family dining table one morning while eating breakfast inspired her second of three daughters to write the book.

She noted that it is the family’s tradition to mention any weird or interesting dreams that they had the night prior.

Writing the book began when the mother told her family about a dream she had of what appeared to be Heaven, where people were flying and were free and happy.

“In the dream, I said to the tour guide, which seemed to be an angel, ‘Why am I not able to do what they are doing?’ and he said to me, ‘You are already here. You just have to learn to use your wings’,” Hylton recalled.

She added that after she mentioned this dream to the family, Gianna stated that it was a good idea for a book, but the mother did not give it much thought.

However, Gianna’s quick thinking led her to conceptualise it on her own.

“A few days later, I saw her with the tablet sitting [and] typing away,” Hylton said.

She stated that it was at that time she realised her daughter had a strong desire to pursue this ambition.

The youngster, who is also the head girl at her school, published the book when she was in grade five at the age of 10 in August of this year.

Hylton said that they talked about the book’s structure after Gianna had finished half of chapter one.

Gianna, Hylton stated, was completely immersed in the process and had even conducted her own research to aid her in writing some parts of the book.

“I was there for her in more like a coach to just guide her and to be the liaison with the publisher,” Hylton said, noting that she wanted to ensure that the book was completely the work of Gianna’s thought processes.

“Her father and I have been instrumental in giving support to her. She has two sisters, one older and one younger, and it kinda became a family thing. If she had chapters to write and she was delaying, her sisters would say, ‘Come on, remember you need to finish your book’,” Hylton added.

Hylton’s favourite recollection of her time with Gianna during the writing process was when they read the book together during the first phase of editing.

Gianna is described by her mother as an outgoing child who has always been determined and self-driven.

“She’s like the go-getter, the one who lights up the room, a take-on-a-challenge type of child,” she said, adding that Gianna is always excited to try new things.

“She has very big dreams for herself and that plays off into her academics,” the mom added, noting that this causes her to be focused on her studies.

When she completed kindergarten at age five, Gianna could read at the grade-two level.

In her own time and after class, she enjoys reading and creative writing. She also spends a lot of time journalling about her days after returning home from school.

asha.wilks@gleanerjm.com

Where to buy

To purchase a copy of Gianna’s book, you can contact Megan Hylton at 876-422-4153.

It is also available on Amazon and locally at the Worship and Faith International Fellowship (WAFIF) bookstore located at 55A Old Harbour Road, Spanish Town.