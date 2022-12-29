3-year-old boy killed by metal gate in Westmoreland

A family has been left devastated after a three-year-old boy died in Westmoreland on Wednesday after a metal gate fell on him.

The child has been identified as Liam Williams.

It is reported that the boy, his brother and a cousin were playing a game of football at their family home in New Market Oval, Savanna-la-mar when the ball left the yard and went outside onto the road.

It is further reported that they went to get the ball and one of the children reportedly slammed the gate, which came crashing down on Williams.

He was rushed to hospital where he died while being treated.

His mother Natalie Jones said she and her son resided in St Catherine and travelled to Westmoreland to attend a cousin's wedding, which was held yesterday afternoon.

Jones described her son as a special and loving child.

- Hopeton Bucknor

