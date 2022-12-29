80-y-o transport centre manager shot and killed in St James

Eighty-year-old Lesmore Williams, manager of the St Clavers Transport Centre in Montego Bay, St James, was shot and killed by armed men on Thursday afternoon.

The Barnett Street police say about 2:30 p.m., Williams, who also operates a cookshop inside the centre, was sitting at his business place, when two men, posing as customers, walked up.

The men reportedly ordered food, but before it could be served, one brandished a handgun and opened fire, hitting Williams multiple times.

The gunmen then escaped on foot.

The police were summoned to the scene and Williams was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

