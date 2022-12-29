Body of man found in St James river

The Amity Hall police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man who is believed to have drowned at a river in Lottery district, St James on Wednesday.

The police say the body is of a brown complexion, slim build, about six feet long, and appears to be in its early-20s.

Reports are that the body was seen floating in the river about 4:20 p.m., and the police were summoned.

On arrival of lawmen, the body was retrieved, the scene processed, and it was removed to the morgue.

The police say there were no signs of foul play and no marks of violence.

Anyone with information that may be able to assist the police in identifying this body is asked to contact the Amity Hall police at 876-617-9758.

