Cash, illegal gun discovered in Kingston abandoned building

An illegal firearm along with ammunition was among items seized during a police-military operation on Luke Lane in Kingston on Wednesday.

Reports from the Kingston Central are that the team was conducting an operation in the area when an abandoned building was searched.

According to the police, a Smith and Wesson nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing twenty-six 9mm cartridges, nine .40 cartridges, and over $100,000 were seized.

No arrest was made in connection with the find.

Investigations continue.

