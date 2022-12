CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Marketing Manager Renee Whitehorne (left); branch managers Maggie McGann Williams – Liguanea (second left) and Debbie Henry - (LONG DASH) Manor Park (second right) with students, principals and teachers of several schools at a presentation of COVID-19 self test kits. The handover took place at the bank’s New Kingston headquarters on December 6, whentThe bank presented COVID-19 test kits to 46 schools across Jamaica.