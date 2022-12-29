Corporate Hands | KPMG spreads holiday cheer

Tantanecia Burnett (right), business process group manager of KPMG Jamaica Extended Support Services, shares a light moment with Renae Tuckett Palmer, manager of Maxfield Park Children’s Home, Kingston, during a presentation of toys and food items on December 21. This initiative forms part of a series of philanthropic efforts geared towards uplifting the lives of vulnerable children and included similar presentations to the Mustard Seed Communities, Annie Dawson’s Children Home, and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s Early Stimulation Programme that supports young children up to six years with various types of developmental disabilities.