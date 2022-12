Councillor Leeroy Williams, mayor of Montego Bay (right-back), joins Verona Carter, vice president (centre), New Fortress Energy, and Bishop Conrad Pitkin, custos of St James, in issuing toys to the hundreds of children who gathered for the city’s annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony on December 15. New Fortress Energy Foundation, one of the main sponsors of the event, donated toys for 800 boys and girls in Montego Bay.