Illegal gun seized in Kingston, man arrested

Lawmen attached to the Kingston Central police division seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Higholborne Street in Kingston on Wednesday.

Reports from the Central Police are that about 4:50 a.m., a police team conducted a targeted raid at a premises.

During the search, a Glock nine-millimetre pistol, with a magazine containing seventeen 9mm cartridges, was found in a suitcase inside the house.

A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Investigations continue.

