Illegal gun seized in Kingston, man arrested
Published:Thursday | December 29, 2022 | 9:53 AM
Lawmen attached to the Kingston Central police division seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Higholborne Street in Kingston on Wednesday.
Reports from the Central Police are that about 4:50 a.m., a police team conducted a targeted raid at a premises.
During the search, a Glock nine-millimetre pistol, with a magazine containing seventeen 9mm cartridges, was found in a suitcase inside the house.
A man has been arrested in connection with the seizure.
Investigations continue.
