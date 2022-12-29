Jamaica Energy Partners Group hosts holiday blood drive and care package distribution

Jamaica’s largest independent power-producing group, Jamaica Energy Partners (JEP) – West Kingston Power Partners (WKPP) and Jamaica Private Power Company (JPPC) – delivered the ultimate gift this holiday season – the gift of love through its annual corporate blood drive series and care package distribution.

In collaboration with the National Blood Transfusion Service (the Blood Bank), the JEP group hosted three days of participation for its employees across all power plants. The bank collected 70 units from 89 registered individuals, a significant improvement from last year’s efforts. Staff members were encouraged to donate as part of JEP’s goal to support the health sector, as one unit of blood can save up to three lives. Through this initiative, 210 lives will benefit.

For the neighbouring community of Old Harbour Bay, Christmas arrived early for some 670 residents, who received complimentary care packages consisting of starch, legumes/grains, canned items, and children’s toys courtesy of the JEP Group. The yearly distribution ensures that the areas in which they operate can thrive, be resilient and sustainable, a release noted.

“Philanthropy is the heartbeat and soul of the group,” declared President and CEO Wayne McKenzie, OD. Because of this, he continued, “each year, our corporate social responsibility portfolio seeks to broaden our activities and serve more members of our community”.