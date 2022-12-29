Jamaican leaders react to death of Brazilian football king Pelé

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Minister of Sport Olivia Grange and Opposition Leader Mark Golding have joined the rest of the world in mourning the death of Brazilian footballer Pelé.

Pelé died today at the age of 82 after battling cancer.

Holness noted on Twitter that Pelé is the reason so many Jamaicans are such avid Brazil fans, adding that his name is synonymous with the “beautiful game” of football.

"Pelé's passing today marks the end of an epic football era, and fans are mourning the inspiring, giant three-time World Cup winner, who was loved, admired and idolised around the world," he stated.

Holness went on to describe Pelé as a "true legend of the game" who will always be remembered as one of the greatest footballers of all time and whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations of players.

Meanwhile, in a media release, Grange said, “I know that for many Jamaicans who have always been ardent supporters of Pelé's Brazil, the thought of him not being around anymore is painful, although he has been ill for some time.

“I say that Pelé is the greatest footballer of all time because no one at this point in time, alive or dead, has achieved what has. In fact, football's governing body, FIFA, has labelled Pelé 'the greatest'," she said.

She noted that, in Brazil, he has been hailed a national hero for his accomplishments in football and for his outspoken support of policies that improve the social conditions of the poor.

“I extend deepest sympathy to Pelé's family, the people of his homeland, Brazil, and to football fans here in Jamaica and all over the world," Grange said.

Golding also paid tribute, tweeting that Pelé was "the original and legitimate GOAT who took football artistry and technical skill to a level unsurpassed by any other."

