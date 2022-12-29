Kingston man charged for shooting taxi operator

The police have charged a man who held up a taxi operator in downtown Kingston and attempted to steal his vehicle.

Twenty-one-year-old Rayon Baker of Smith Lane, Kingston, has been charged with wounding with intent, assault with intent to rob and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The Central police say about 8:15 p.m., Baker was a passenger in the complainant's taxi when he pulled a firearm and demanded the vehicle.

The vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

Baker then shot the complainant and escaped.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A report was made to the police and Baker was arrested at his home during an operation on Wednesday.

He was subsequently charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.