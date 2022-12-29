NHT warns of possible scams as it prepares to refund 2015 contributions

As the National Housing Trust, NHT, prepares to begin accepting applications for a refund of contributions made in 2015, it is urging persons to be on the alert for scams.

Eligible contributors are being reminded that applications for 2015 contributions refund are being accepted as of January 2023 and that these must be made online.

Customers may apply for their refund via the NHT's website, www.nht.gov.jm, and via the mobile app, NHT Online.

In addition, the NHT says it will be extending the cash refund granted to eligible public-sector workers for the upcoming year, 2023.

However, the NHT is reminding persons to be on the lookout for scams from individuals purporting to be its representatives.

It says it has observed an increase in fictitious communication asking individuals to provide payment or bank account information to access some NHT services, in particular contributions refund.

It says these are not affiliated with the NHT and are fake.

Tips to keep your account and information safe:

Always use the NHT mobile app or the official NHT website when making an application.

Be wary of messages with false urgency seeking to persuade immediate action.

Check the URL for website links and email addresses of all communication received before responding or taking action.

The NHT will never ask you to provide payment information via links in emails. All payment information is collected through the application portal on the website and the mobile app at the time of application.

If you receive correspondence you think may not be from the NHT, please report it.

