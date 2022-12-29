Opposition to pursue court declaration on SOEs

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) says it will be going to court to seek a declaration on the Government's use of back-to-back states of public emergency (SOEs).

President Mark Golding says the party has sought and now received legal advice on the two most recent SOEs that were declared on December 6 and December 28.

Golding is arguing that there is nothing to suggest that these two SOEs were declared as a result of changed circumstances after the SOE in November failed to get the required 2/3 support of the Senate in November.

The Opposition is against the SOEs.

“These two recent SOEs are clearly an attempt to circumvent the limits that the Constitution intended to place on the Prime Minister's powers,” asserted Golding in a statement today.

“Based on advice received, I believe that it is likely that the court would declare this recent practise to be unconstitutional. We will, therefore, be seeking the court's guidance on this. It is a matter of fundamental constitutional importance and needs to be resolved once and for all. This Prime Minister needs to be taught to live within the rule of law,” he continued.

Meanwhile, the opposition leader said that he's open to having discussions with the government on the country's security.

At a press conference yesterday to announce the SOEs, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said he will be using the Vale Royal Talks to engage the opposition on the issue.

“In any event, I look forward to resuming our Vale Royal discussions, which the PM abandoned after a single meeting last February. I hope he is serious about this, and it isn't just more political posturing. However, the discussion cannot be limited to SOEs, on which the parties have conflicting understandings of what is permissible under the Constitution. The talks must be on broader national security strategy, where there is potential for useful dialogue leading to consensus,” said Golding.

