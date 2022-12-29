Pelé's funeral to take place on Monday in Santos

The stadium where the great Pelé played some of the best games of his career will host his funeral on Monday and Tuesday.

Santos, the club where Pelé played in Brazil, indicated in a statement that the public will be able to say goodbye at the Vila Belmiro Stadium, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo.

His casket is to be carried through the streets of Santos, the coastal city where his storied career began, before burial.

Santos said the coffin with the three-time World Cup champion will leave the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Monday morning and will be placed in the central circle on the stadium field.

Pelé, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was 82 years old.

- AP

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.