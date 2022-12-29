Protocol expert Merrick Needham has died

Protocol and logistics expert Colonel Merrick Needham has died.

Needham passed away today at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

In 2018, he created history when he became the first Jamaican to receive an honorary commission from the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

He was recognised by the JDF for his participation in numerous military activities and support for decades.

Needham, 89, who held numerous honours including the Order of Distinction (Commander Class), was a key figure at national events.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.