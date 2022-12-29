Red Stripe, Grennell partner on safe driving course for employees

As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to improve employee safety and promote road safety, Red Stripe, one of Jamaica’s leading corporate entities which produces the world-famous Red Stripe beer, has partnered with Grennell’s Driving School to offer the National Safety Council’s (NSC) Defensive Driving Course to team members across departments.

“The idea of responsible living goes beyond drinking; it extends to every part of life. Red Stripe wants to ensure that all our team members have the knowledge and required techniques to manoeuvre the streets safely, regardless of their role in the organisation,” asserted Red Stripe’s head of corporate affairs, Dianne Ashton-Smith.

She continued, “Ensuring our team is safe starts by creating a strong culture of safety. With these fundamental defensive driving skills, our staff can make better decisions in real-life situations to protect themselves and their loved ones on the road.”

The NSC Defensive Driving Course exposes participants to best practice techniques, including collision prevention through hazard recognition and the proper application of collision avoidance techniques. The course also addresses common driving violations that result in crashes and the steps necessary to correct these practices to employ good safety road habits on the nation’s roads.

EXTENDING SAFETY AWARENESS

Instruction for the NSC Defensive Driving Course was provided by Grennell’s Driving School director and trainer, Seth Grennell. He endorsed Red Stripe’s initiative, noting, “It was a pleasure to be a part of this initiative and contribute to the development of its staff members. Everyone who drives, whether personally or for their job, wants to reach work safely and arrive home safely. You are never too old or experienced to learn these techniques to help you become a safer driver on our roads. It also reduces the likelihood of having a staff member involved in crashes that can even lead to fatalities or a negative reputation for a company. A safer road environment reduces lives lost on our roads. Red Stripe is playing its part; let’s hope more companies follow suit.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Red Stripe Brewing Manager Miguel Sanchez shared that the experience taught him valuable lessons he would carry for a lifetime.

“The NSC training is mandatory for persons who drive the company vehicles, but it was incredible for it to be opened up to other staff members so we could fine-tune our skills. Red Stripe demonstrates its care for employees by extending safety awareness further than the brewery gates. “Although I have been driving for almost two decades, the training highlighted areas I was never exposed to until now. It shows that you can never be too old to learn something new,” he added.

The internal NCS training programme is just one of Red Stripe’s initiatives undertaken this year to promote road safety. In November, Red Stripe hosted the ‘Responsibility Now’ Town Hall on Responsible Alcohol Consumption and Road Safety featuring public and private stakeholders. The company has also expanded its ‘Get Home Responsibly’ initiative by partnering with ride share companies Travelr Taxi, Quick Cart Rides and Voy to offer special promotions and discounted or free rides for event-goers.