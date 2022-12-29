Soldier accidentally shoots himself at checkpoint

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier is in hospital after shooting himself in his foot while inside a tent at a checkpoint located on Mahoe Drive in St Andrew.

The incident happened about 4 o'clock this morning.

Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, Commander of the St Andrew South police division, confirmed that his Service weapon was discharged and that the JDF member was shot in the region of his ankle.

He was rushed to hospital by the police.

Ricketts said the last update he received was that the JDF private was in stable condition.

He is expected to survive.

