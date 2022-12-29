St James man charged with murder of two people, including 5-y-o boy

A St James man has been charged for the November murders of five-year-old Tavoy Cummings and 26-year-old Semiu Shaw, otherwise called 'ISIS'.

He is 22-year-old Obrian Hunter, otherwise called 'Burch', a labourer of Johns Hall, St James.

He is charged with murder, wounding with intent and shooting with intent following an incident in his community on November 20.

The Montego Bay police say about 2:00 p.m., four persons boarded a vehicle after a funeral when they were pounced upon by men who opened gunfire at the vehicle.

When the shooting subsided, Tavoy, Shaw and another man were seen with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital where Tavoy and Shaw were pronounced dead and the other man treated.

Hunter was arrested on December 25 and subsequently charged on Wednesday.

