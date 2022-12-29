Two shot in Bull Bay drive-by

Two men were shot in a drive-by along the Bull Bay main road in St Andrew this morning.

The attack occurred around 6:45.

The men, who are both construction workers, are in hospital.

One is said to be in stable condition while the condition of the other is not known.

Police sources say one of the men was shot and his attackers then drove off.

It is further reported that the other man went to assist him and the gunmen later returned and opened fire again.

Both injured men were taken to hospital.

No motive has been established for the shooting.

