65-y-o man charged for abduction and buggery of woman in St Elizabeth

A 65-year-old man has been charged with forceful abduction, rape, and buggery of a woman in St Elizabeth.

He is Wavell Levy of Hamstead district, Red Bank in the parish.

The incident happened on Monday, December 19.

According to the Black River police, the woman was allegedly abducted by Levy after which she was sexually assaulted.

A report was made to the police and Levy turned himself in.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

