Auto body repairman shot and killed in Mandeville

December 30, 2022
The Mandeville police say about 4:15 p.m., Boxx was working in his yard when a lone gunman alighted from a motor vehicle and fired at him several times.

An auto body repairman was shot and killed by unknown assailants at his home on Greenvale Road in Mandeville, Manchester, on Friday.

He has been identified as 38-year-old Jewill Boxx.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

