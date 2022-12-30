Auto body repairman shot and killed in Mandeville
Published:Friday | December 30, 2022 | 9:20 PM
An auto body repairman was shot and killed by unknown assailants at his home on Greenvale Road in Mandeville, Manchester, on Friday.
He has been identified as 38-year-old Jewill Boxx.
The Mandeville police say about 4:15 p.m., Boxx was working in his yard when a lone gunman alighted from a motor vehicle and fired at him several times.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.