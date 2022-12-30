Auto body repairman shot and killed in Mandeville

An auto body repairman was shot and killed by unknown assailants at his home on Greenvale Road in Mandeville, Manchester, on Friday.

He has been identified as 38-year-old Jewill Boxx.

The Mandeville police say about 4:15 p.m., Boxx was working in his yard when a lone gunman alighted from a motor vehicle and fired at him several times.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

