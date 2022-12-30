Calls on for revisit of Water Square fountain upgrade project

WESTERN BUREAU:

Plans for two major refurbishing projects for Trelawny have been met with some criticism by some members of the diaspora, amid suggestions for a revisit.

Falmouth Mayor C. Junior Gager announced recently that the Albert George Market would be refurbished and the town’s clock would be repaired. The other project he said would be the redesigning of the Water Square fountain and the long-delayed installation inside the fountain of a statue of Olympic track and field star, Usain Bolt.

“The refurbishing and fixing of the clock will be done by a sponsor who is waiting to make a grand announcement at a municipal meeting,” Gager said, “The work on the fountain and the statue installation is estimated to cost $16 million and will be a joint project between the municipality, the Ministry of Culture, and Tourism Enhancement Fund,” he added.The projects have different timelines for completion. The statue’s erection which has missed a number of deadlines is expected to be completed in early 2023 while no deadline has been arrived at for the work on the market.

But Webster Bodden, a William Knibb High school past student, who now resides in Los Angeles, has rejected the planned fountain upgrade.

“I support the refurbishing of the Albert George Market. It is a significant part of the history of the town. The fountain should be redesigned and left on its own and not share the highlight with Usain. I recommend that a jogging trail be designed running from Falmouth and ending in Martha Brae. At the end of the trail the statue of Usain could be placed and a Usain Bolt museum be established where a history of the sprint icon is told and memorabilia be available for sale to both locals and visitors.”

Bodden suggested further that the trail be used by students of the two high schools in the area who now routinely use the roadway walking into Falmouth to and from school. This he said could be financed by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).

Dr Carey Wallace, TEF director, was warm to Bodden’s suggestion.

“We have built two other trails in Jamaica. Anything that will bring economic benefit to locals and enhance the tourism product is what are here for. It is worth looking into going into the future. Right now we are focusing on the completion of the Artisan Village,” Wallace said.

LACK OF CONSULTATIONDereck Scott, a former president of the Trelawny Chamber of Commerce, now residing in Washington, also welcomed the refurbishing of the Albert George Market.

“ When I was president in 1993 I raised over $200,000 and got the clock working. Lack of maintenance has seen it reduced to its present state,” he said.

Like Bodden he believes that the statue of Usain should not share limelight with the fountain.

“With regards to the statue, while the mayor’s intention is honourable there is a lack of consultation with the residents. Yes, he is the elected representative, but he needs to be reminded that he was elected to serve and not become master of the citizenry,” Scott said.

Keith Russell, member of Parliament (MP) for Northern Trelawny from 1980 to 1989, also supports the proposal of a jogging trail. He recalls an earlier project which he had started during his tenure to build a sidewalk from Falmouth to Martha Brae. It was not completed. The idea he said was to improve the safety of students walking into Falmouth.

“ I support the idea of the jogging trail. I go further and recommend that the trail ends at the Water Wheel in Martha Brae. It would be an historic experience for both locals and visitors from the cruise ships,” the former MP expressed.