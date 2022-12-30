Guy's Hill residents welcome police clampdown on unruly motorcyclists

Residents of the quiet community of Guy's Hill in St Catherine welcomed a police operation in the area on Friday targeting motorcyclists.

The operation saw riders being prosecuted for operating the vehicles without a licence and registration plate, as well as for other breaches of the Road Traffic Act.

Several motorcycles were seized.

"The man drive di bike dem without helmet, plus dem cut the muffler and it become very noisy. The police are doing a wonderful job in moving them from the streets," Marjorie Harris, a resident said.

Motorist, Marcus James, said he welcomed the police action, which can save lives.

"Is early November a man from...this district died in a crash in St Mary, so every effort to instil discipline is welcome," James said.

The residents said it is hoped that the new Road Traffic Act, will help to bring discipline, especially to the North East St Catherine community.

- Rasbert Turner

