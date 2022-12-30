Man accused of stealing US$20,000 from tourist’s bank accounts charged

A St Andrew man who reportedly stole the bank cards of a tourist at a resort in Ocho Rios, St Ann and withdrew large sums has been charged by the police.

Thirty-two-year-old Demetri French of an Old Hope Road address has been charged with burglary and larceny.

Reports are that the man and his partner left their cottage for dinner between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21.

The police say he later discovered that cash and his bank cards were missing from his wallet.

According to the police, he was alerted of two transactions made from his accounts totalling US$20,000.

A report was filed and, according to the police, CCTV footage showed French committing the offence.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being arranged.

