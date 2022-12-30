Police seeking help to identify body of man

The Half-Way Tree Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man who was shot and killed along Old Hope Road in St Andrew.

The discovery was made on Saturday, October 15.

The body is of dark complexion, slim build, about 5 feet 9 inches long and believed to be in its mid-40s.

The body was clad in a black v-neck T-shirt and navy blue shorts.

The police are asking anyone with information that can assist in identifying the body to call the Half-Way-Tree Police at 876-926-8184, Crime Stop at 311, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

