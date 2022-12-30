Portland man charged for attacking woman inside her home

The police in Portland have charged a man accused of attacking a woman inside her home and reportedly attempting to rape her.

Charged with assault with intent rape, unlawful wounding, and assault occasioning bodily harm is 42-year-old Everett McNabee, a farmer of Cornwall Barracks in the parish.

The police say the incident happened in Moore Town in November.

Reports are that McNabee was at the woman's house when he initiated sexual contact.

When told to stop, he allegedly forced himself on to her and an altercation developed where she received various injuries, according to the police.

The police were summoned and the woman was taken to hospital, where she was treated.

McNabee was subsequently apprehended and later charged.

He is scheduled to appear before the court on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

