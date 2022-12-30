Road and water improvements for Kensington in St James

The Government is taking steps to improve the road and water infrastructure serving the community of Kensington and its environs in St James.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information, Robert Morgan, who indicated that plans for these provisions are being developed.

“A decision has been made and there will be further announcements about some work to be done on the road heading to this community, coming up. There are also plans to bring more water to these communities, and that is a commitment the Government has made,” Morgan informed.

He was speaking during the 2022 Sam Sharpe Flames of Freedom Ceremony and Celebratory Concert at Tulloch Castle in Kensington, St James, on Wednesday.

Morgan assured the residents that the Government is working assiduously to address the longstanding road problem.

He emphasised that this will require “all hands on deck”, including the Members of Parliament and other community stakeholders.

Morgan said the project forms part of the ongoing national drive to expand Jamaica's road network.

This includes the Montego Bay Perimeter Road.

“The Montego Bay Perimeter Road is going to bypass traffic on Howard Cooke Boulevard. So those of you who go to do business in Montego Bay are going to have an easier time,” Morgan stated.

The Sam Sharpe Flames of Freedom Ceremony and Celebratory Concert was being held for the first time since 2018.

This year's staging commemorated the 191st anniversary of the 1831 Slave Rebellion led by National Hero, the Right Excellent Samuel Sharpe, on the Kensington Estate in St James.

- JIS News

