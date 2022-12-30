Section of Salt River roadway reduced to single-lane traffic

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the public that a section of the Salt River roadway in Clarendon, which leads to Longville Park, has been reduced to single-lane traffic.

It says this is as a result of a collapsed culvert.

The agency says it is striving to effect repairs in the shortest possible time, but these efforts will not be finalised before next week.

In the interim, motorists are being advised to exercise caution while travelling along this roadway as the area is unstable.

