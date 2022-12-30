Tertiary scholarship set up to honour national hero Sam Sharpe

A tertiary scholarship has been established in honour of National Hero Samuel Sharpe.

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister (West), Homer Davis, made the announcement while speaking during the inaugural Sam Sharpe Lecture at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre on December 22.

Davis said the Sam Sharpe scholarship was the latest initiative in efforts by the Flames of Freedom Organising Committee to heighten public awareness and appreciation for the national hero’s work and worth.

The state minister, who advised that plans are advanced for the scholarship’s official launch during Sam Sharpe Day celebrations in December 2023, said it was “aimed at engaging students from St James Southern who are matriculating to tertiary-level institutions”.

Giant steps

He also launched the Flames of Freedom essay and poster competitions as part of the slate of events for Sam Sharpe Day.

He said the competitions were “additional giant steps for the parish of St. James, and Jamaica as a whole, as we seek to right the wrongs which were done to our ancestors [by the colonial establishment]”.

The essay and poster competitions, for primary and secondary students and those enrolled at the Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College, he said, would allow the students “to pour their creative juices in masterpieces of literature and art depicting Sam Sharpe, the Baptist deacon, and Sam Sharpe, the revolutionary”.

Entry forms are available at OPM (West), the St James Municipal Corporation, and the St James Southern constituency office.

The deadline for submissions is February 28, 2023, and winners will be announced on Labour Day, May 23, 2023, during the annual tribute to the Sam Sharpe event in Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay.

JIS