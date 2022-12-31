Appeal made for home for Westmoreland burn victim Adrianna Laing

An appeal is being made for the public to assist Westmoreland burn victim 13-year-old Adrianna Laing and her father who are now facing the prospect of homelessness.

Adrian Laing, who is currently in the United States with his daughter, told The Gleaner that Adrianna is now being fitted with a prosthetic leg and that with everything being in place, they should return to Jamaica in mid-January.

The Gleaner understands that the father was staying with family members in Jamaica following the house fire and has since been given a definite move date and has nowhere to live.

“When Adrianna returns she will have nowhere to live as the house was destroyed,” he told The Gleaner in a telephone interview from Boston where he was by his daughter's bedside.

Stephen Joseph, project manager for Sanmerna Foundation, which has played a major role in getting help for Adrianna, told The Gleaner that so far the teen has undergone 18 surgeries and is now at the Shriners Children Hospital in Boston where she will be fitted with the prosthetic leg.

“She is ahead of schedule in her recovery and will be leaving the United States earlier than anticipated but the question is where will she live when she returns to the island,” he said.

Joseph pointed out that Adrianna is a special child and will need special accommodation when she returns to Jamaica.

To this end, he is appealing to corporate Jamaica, the Government and all who can help to assist the teen and her father with accommodation when they return.

“Jamaicans and Jamaicans have been very supportive of her and we are asking for them to step up one more time to assist this child,” he said.

Adrianna's ordeal began when her family house in Westmoreland was gutted by fire.

Adrianna is the lone survivor of the tragic inferno that took the lives of her three younger brothers – nine-year-old Adrianno Laing and seven-year-old twins Jorden and Jayden Laing.

Adrianna was first taken to the University Hospital of the West Indies for treatment for third-degree burns.

Some US$40,000 was raised to fly her to the United States for further treatment.

Adrianna was treated at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Atlanta, Georgia, where her care was overseen by lead doctor, Zaheed Hassan.

After undergoing some 18 life-saving operations, Adrianna was transferred to Shriners Children Hospital for rehabilitation.

There she was fitted with a prosthetic leg.

Both Laing and Joseph are appealing to the Jamaican public to Adrianna.

How you can assist

Contributions can be made to either Sanmerna Foundation or NCB bank account 64375-622.

Lester Hinds

