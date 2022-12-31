Body of man found on church compound in Portland

The body of a man was found on the veranda of a church located on Smatt Road in Port Antonio, Portland this morning.

He has been identified by the alias 'Jerro'

The man's head was bashed in.

The discovery was made shortly after 6 a.m. by a passerby who raised an alarm.

A police team subsequently arrived and cordoned off the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

This moves the murder tally in Portland to 14.

- Gareth Davis Snr

