House of SDM fetes senior citizens

More than 300 senior citizens in the New Haven community in Kingston were treated to an evening of fun, games and entertainment by the House of SDM, and its founder, Sheldon Millington.

“I knew that not many would have had dinner for Christmas so I wanted to give them that opportunity if it’s to have at least one meal for the season. I also know that they might not remember the persons or the organisations that did it, but they will remember someone who care enough to do it for them,” Millington said.

The seniors all received a cooked meal, served with fruit cake and ice cream. They also received gift baskets and phone cards.

“The support from the sponsors was simply amazing and this only demonstrates that they are corporate companies in Jamaica that are passionate about Jamaica and are truly nation-builders and believe in the work we do at House of SDM in empowering the lives of the most vulnerable,” Millington said.

In their effort to contribute to the well-being and welfare of these senior citizens, the House of SDM partnered with PROVEN Wealth, Scoops Unlimited, Nu Nation Catering, Digicel, and the Pocket and Purses of My Angel Network Partners, who readily went onboard to assist with the project.

Luwanna Williams, president and chief executive officer at PROVEN Wealth Jamaica, said the organisation was happy to have contributed to ensuring that the senior citizens were treated during the Christmas season.

“PROVEN Wealth is pleased to be a part of this initiative that seeks to provide support for the elderly and youth of our country. We are cognisant of the impact that the pandemic has had for many persons and seek to assist where we can and where it will provide a great impact,” Williams said.

House of SDM is a non-profit founded by Millington and is built on the pillars of education, employment, human rights, heath and community development.

“We are committed to preserving dignity and empowering the Jamaican family through the works we do. We are governed by a board of directors who work tirelessly to ensure our mandates are accomplished,” Millington told GoodHeart.

Have a good story you'd like to share? Email us at goodheart@gleanerjm.com.

