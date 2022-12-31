Man fatally stabbed at card game in Portland

A man was fatally stabbed at a card game in Portland last night.

He has been identified as 54-year-old Calvin 'Jeggay' James who was of a Boundbrook Avenue address in Port Antonio.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. at a popular gambling spot located along Halls Avenue.

It is reported that James was among persons watching a card game when an argument developed between him and one of the players who accused him of talking too much.

The game continued.

Some time after, another player pulled a knife and stabbed James several times in his chest and then fled the scene.

James was rushed to the Port Antonio Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

This was the 13th murder to be recorded in Portland.

- Gareth Davis Snr

