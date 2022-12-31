Man who attacked media workers gunned down in Clarendon

Thirty-eight-year-old contractor Michael Marlyn, also known as 'Big Head', was shot dead along the Dampy Main Road in Clarendon this afternoon.

A female companion was also shot and injured, the police say.

Police reports are that about 12:05 p.m., Marlyn, who lived in Homestead, St Catherine, met up with men and some goods were exchanged.

The police say during the process, an argument developed and Marlyn was shot.

Marlyn had been charged with assault after attacking media workers covering a protest at Homestead Primary in St Catherine in November.

He was set to reappear in court on February 16.

Up to December 27, some 91 murders were recorded in Clarendon.

