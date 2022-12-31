Traffic changes for Fireworks on the Waterfront

The police are advising of traffic changes as part of today's Fireworks on the Waterfront in downtown Kingston.

The police say Port Royal Street, at its intersections with Peter's Lane and Ocean Boulevard, has been closed.

Meanwhile, several areas along Port Royal Street will be converted to two-way traffic to allow for easy access to designated parking areas.

These are:

1. The Port Royal Street/Church Street intersection

2. The Port Royal Street/Orange Street intersection

3. The Port Royal Street/Princess Street intersection

4. The Port Royal Street/West Street intersection

Tower Street, between its intersections with King Street and Church Street, will also be converted to two-way traffic to allow for easy access to the designated parking area.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes carefully.

The police say personnel from the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch will be in the environs to monitor the situation.

All persons should obey their instructions as they work to limit congestion and ensure the safety of all persons.

