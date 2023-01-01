A boy is St Ann’s Bay Regional’s first baby for the New Year
Published:Sunday | January 1, 2023 | 2:45 PM
St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital registered its first baby for the New Year at 5:34 this morning – a boy born to Peta-Gay Barnaby of Claremont, St Ann.
Barnaby and the baby, who weighed eight pounds, six ounces at birth, are in good health.
Barnaby received a gift basket from Kirk FP that contained several products to aid her care of the newborn.
