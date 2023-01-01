Sun | Jan 1, 2023

A boy is St Ann’s Bay Regional’s first baby for the New Year

Published:Sunday | January 1, 2023 | 2:45 PM
Carl Gilchrist
Tristan Stewart (second left) of Kirk FP offers kind words to Peta-Gay Barnaby and her baby while Sister Fay Reid (left) of the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital and Tanecia Lacey (right) of the Registrar General's Department (RGD) look on. Barnaby gave birth at 5:34 this morning to a baby boy, who was the first to born at the hospital in the New Year.

St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital registered its first baby for the New Year at 5:34 this morning – a boy born to Peta-Gay Barnaby of Claremont, St Ann.

Barnaby and the baby, who weighed eight pounds, six ounces at birth, are in good health.

Barnaby received a gift basket from Kirk FP that contained several products to aid her care of the newborn.

