Man who attacked media workers gunned down in Clarendon

Thirty-eight-year-old contractor Michael Marlyn, also known as ‘Big Head’, was shot dead along the Dampy main road in Clarendon yesterday afternoon.

A female companion was also shot and injured.

Police reports are that about 12:05 p.m., Marlyn, who lived in Homestead, St Catherine, met up with men in Dampy, Clarendon.

After they exchanged some merchandise, an argument developed and Marlyn and his female companion were shot.

Both were taken to the May Pen Hospital where Marlyn was pronounced dead and the female treated and released.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Marlyn had been charged with assault after attacking media workers covering a protest at Homestead Primary in St Catherine in November.

He was set to reappear in court on February 16.

Up to December 27, some 91 murders were recorded in Clarendon.