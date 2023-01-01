Three men killed on Cane River road

Detectives assigned to the Major Investigation Division (MID) are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of three men in Bull Bay, St. Andrew on New Year's Eve.

The deceased have been identified as 68-year-old Isaac Ashton, a mason of Taylor Land, Nine Miles, Bull Bay, St. Andrew; 39-year-old Alrick Ashton, a construction worker of the same address; and a man known only as ‘Narco’.

Reports from the Kingston East Police are that at about 9:15 pm, the men were travelling in a Toyota Starlet motorcar along the Cane River main road when gunmen opened fire on the car hitting all three, before escaping on foot in the area. The motor car subsequently collided into a wall.

The police were alerted and on arrival, the bodies were seen with multiple gunshot wounds. The scene was processed and the bodies removed to the morgue pending post mortem examinations.

