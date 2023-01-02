Barber charged for double murder at bar on Maxfield Avenue

A barber has been charged for a double murder which took place at a bar on Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew last month.

He is 30-year-old Tajai Freeman, otherwise called 'Weng', of Golden Heights in Kingston 14.

He has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police say about 8:10 p.m., on December 7, all three victims were inside the bar when three armed men entered and opened gunfire at patrons.

When the shooting subsided Marlon Kerr, otherwise called 'English', a 46-year-old bearer of Sangsters Crescent in Tivoli Gardens, and Nastassia Douglas, otherwise called 'Tassy', a 35-year-old practical nurse of Melbrook Heights in Harbour View, Kingston 17, were transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The third victim was admitted for treatment.

Freeman was taken into custody on December 29.

He was charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney on Friday.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.