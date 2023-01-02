Bluefields residents treated by Bluefields Villas Foundation

Residents of Bluefields in Westmoreland enjoyed a weekend of fun, food, and frolic recently when the Bluefields Villas Foundation (BVF) hosted a community Christmas treat, closing out its slate of outreach activities for 2022.

The playfield across from the Bluefields Police Station, which had been a thicket of bushes and debris for months, was transformed into the perfect venue for the weekend’s recreational event by the Foundation’s team who had cleared the area.

Of the scores of residents who showed up, the children were happiest, enjoying bouncy houses, playing dart games and opening Christmas presents received from BVF. Kids and adults alike feasted all day on delectable food and treats, some of which were either prepared by the Bluefields Bay Villas chefs or donated by the Foundation, along with Dylan Chong of Honey Bun.

Managing Director of the Bluefields Villas Foundation Houston Moncure noted, “We are glad to see that the residents, including children, have come out to enjoy themselves and to be feted by the team. As we take cautious steps as a country to get back to outdoor activities, we wanted to create a space in the community where the residents can do just this.”

FACELIFT

He further noted that the facelift given to the playfield was long overdue and can be viewed as a start to the foundation’s effort to beautify and maintain the space for recreational use by the residents.

“The field has not been used for a long time as it needed to be cleared. We plan to give it more of a facelift by putting football posts there and simply maintaining it so that it will be a nice place for persons to have some outdoor fun and exercise with their families.”

The Bluefields Villas Foundation is the charitable arm of the all-inclusive resort, the Bluefields Bay Villas. Over the years, the foundation has supported the citizens of Bluefields and adjoining communities through social welfare interventions for the elderly and indigent individuals, educational outreach at schools in the area and through support for various environmental projects.