Enthrose Campbell appointed to head JIS

Enthrose Campbell has been appointed the new chief executive officer of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS).

Campbell has been employed to the JIS for over 18 years.

Minister without portfolio with responsibility for information, Robert Morgan, said Campbell, who was selected by the Services Commission from several persons who had applied for the CEO position, has been appointed on a two-year contract, effective October 1, 2022.

“I feel excited at the prospect of further evolution at JIS with the appointment of Enthrose. The fact that the Public Service Commission was able to promote from within the entity is of positive significance and speaks to the quality of individuals we have working in the public service,” he noted.

Campbell replaces Donna-Marie Rowe, who left the State information agency in March after her contract was not renewed.

She had been acting CEO in the interim.

In reacting to the appointment, Campbell said “she is honoured to have been selected to serve my country at this level. I look forward to leading Team JIS to even greater heights”.

Campbell also served as Editor in the Radio Department from 1996 to 1998; Senior Copy Editor, Television Department from 1998 to 2000; Manager, Radio Department from 2000 to 2009; Director of Production, from 2009 to 2017; and as Deputy CEO from 2017 to March 2022.

She also spearheaded the Media Management and Coordination for State, Official and National events.

Campbell is a graduate of the University of the West Indies with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Spanish and a Master's in Spanish Translation.

She also received several awards including the Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) Award for Excellence in 2019 and the 2013 Civil Servant of the Year Award.

