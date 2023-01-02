Five men charged for alleged possession of illegal gun and ammunition

Five St Ann men have been arrested and charged after a gun and ammunition were allegedly found in a vehicle in which they were travelling on Spanish Town Road, Kingston 14, on December 22.

Among them are Jahmala Vernon, otherwise called 'Bobby' or 'Andrew Blacks', 24-year-old lifeguard of Blue Hole; Roye Stubs, otherwise called 'Dex', 30-year-old labourer of Steer Town.

The others are Rojay Case, otherwise called 'Chubby', 26 years old of Hollywood, Steer Town; Jason Denbor, otherwise called 'Travis', 25-year-old labourer of Hollywood, Steer Town; and Alex McBean 20-year-old labourer of Hollywood, Steer Town.

They have been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition and trafficking a prohibited weapon.

Reports are that about 2:35 a.m. on December 22, the police were on patrol when the driver of a Toyota Mark X motor car was signalled to stop.

He complied and the vehicle was inspected and a Glock pistol with a magazine affixed containing six rounds was found.

The five occupants were arrested and subsequently charged.

