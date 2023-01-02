Harbour View taste defeat for the first time

Portmore United defeated Harbour View 1-0 in their Jamaica Premier League football game this evening at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex.

Emelio Rousseau scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 49th minute, ending the reigning champions' unbeaten run.

Portmore United and Mount Pleasant are now the only unbeaten teams left this season.

