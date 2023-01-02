Jamaica's senate president attends swearing in of Brazil’s Lula da Silva

President of the Senate, Tom Tavares-Finson, on Sunday attended the swearing in of Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as president.

He was representing Prime Minister Andrew Holness and was accompanied by his wife Rose.

The Associated Press has reported that Latin American leaders converged on Brazil to meet with Lula on his first full day in office Monday, welcoming him back to power.

Lula's predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, rarely travelled abroad or received visiting heads-of-state and found himself increasingly isolated.

In the first half the day Monday, he met with presidents Alberto Fernández of Argentina, Luis Arce of Bolivia and Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador, and later is scheduled to sit down with Chile's Gabriel Boric and Colombia's Gustavo Petro.

Others also travelled to capital, Brasilia, on Sunday and congratulated Lula on his inauguration.

In his first address Lula expressed optimism about plans to rebuild while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro's administration will be held to account.

