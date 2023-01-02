JDF soldier dead following vehicular crash in Westmoreland

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier has succumbed to injuries he sustained in a vehicular collision on the Bethel Town main road in Westmoreland on Sunday.

He has been identified as Private Javaughnie Morris, 20-year-old of Lincoln district, Grange Hill, in the parish.

It is reported that about 3:15 p.m. Morris was travelling in a patrol vehicle with another soldier when their vehicle collided with a water truck.

Both JDF members were taken to hospital where Morris later succumbed to his injuries.

