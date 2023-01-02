Measures in place to prevent human-rights violation – Chang

Jamaicans are being assured that all the required measures have been put in place to prevent the violation of human rights under the states of public emergency (SOEs).

This assurance came from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang, during a recent press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, where SOEs were declared in the parishes of St Ann, Clarendon, St Catherine, Kingston and St Andrew, St James, Westmoreland and Hanover.

“Law-abiding citizens can rest assured that the net-fishing practice of times past no longer applies to today’s security operations. All the required measures have been put in place to prevent the violation of human rights by targeting, apprehending, and removing violence producers from these communities,” he said.

Chang noted that officers are trained professionals and rely on quality intelligence to carry out their operations.

He said the SOEs are restoring a sense of normality for law-abiding citizens, so that they, too, can exercise their fundamental rights and enjoy them.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Strategic approach

Chang reiterated the Government’s commitment to protect the lives of all law-abiding citizens. “The SOE is a proven, effective tool to protecting Jamaicans lives,” he added.

Further, he said the Government continues to pursue a comprehensive and strategic approach to combating crime and violence in the country.

“As we pursue our policies and legislative changes, which are required to support the work of the security forces, we will utilise all the resources that are available to protect law-abiding citizens,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff, Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman, said the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is committed in its support to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in securing and safeguarding Jamaica and Jamaicans.

She urged Jamaicans to do their part in the fight against crime. “If you are a Jamaican who wants to see your children grow up in a safe and secure country, then do your part; share information and fully participate in your own security, so that we can curtail the violence in our nation. Crime affects all Jamaicans, directly or indirectly; therefore, we must play our part in the fight,” she said.

Persons may share information via the JDF tip line at 876-837-8888 or the JCF tip line at 311.

JIS