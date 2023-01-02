Montego Hills police seize gun on New Year's Day

The Montego Hills police in St James are reporting the seizure of an illegal firearm in the Norwood community on New Year's Day.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The police say about 12:30 a.m., a joint police/military patrol was in progress in sections of Dappa Lane in Norwood when the lawmen spotted a suspicious-looking group of men.

On seeing the lawmen approaching, the men ran in separate directions and escaped.

A search was conducted which led to the discovery of one Browning semi-automatic pistol, fitted with a magazine containing five live rounds.

