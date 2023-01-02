Mon | Jan 2, 2023

Police probing murder of man in Above Rocks

Published:Monday | January 2, 2023 | 1:47 PM
The police in Above Rock, St Catherine, are yet to make a breakthrough in the murder of a resident, which occurred on New Year's Eve in the rural community.

The deceased has been identified as Kenroy Williams, a 25-year-old labourer, of Above Rocks district.

It has been reported that about 10:30 p.m.Williams and others were playing music, when they began experiencing problems with the power supply.

Williams and a relative went to a nearby lane to check what was causing the problem.

It is alleged that a man, armed with a handgun, appeared from behind a tree and fired shots, hitting Williams.

He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

- Rasbert Turner

