St James records first murder for 2023

Investigators attached to the Freeport police station in St James are now at a crime scene in Bogue Hill, St James, where a man was shot and killed earlier today.

The police have not yet released the identity of the deceased.

The Gleaner has learnt that about 12:30 p.m., the man was at a house in the community when he was ambushed by two armed men.

He ran but was chased and shot multiple times.

He died on the scene.

- Hopeton Bucknor

