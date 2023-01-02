St James records first murder for 2023
Published:Monday | January 2, 2023 | 3:18 PM
Investigators attached to the Freeport police station in St James are now at a crime scene in Bogue Hill, St James, where a man was shot and killed earlier today.
The police have not yet released the identity of the deceased.
The Gleaner has learnt that about 12:30 p.m., the man was at a house in the community when he was ambushed by two armed men.
He ran but was chased and shot multiple times.
He died on the scene.
- Hopeton Bucknor
